​​Town defender Reece Burke is facing yet another spell on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury during the 2-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday.

The centre half had started six games in a row under boss Rob Edwards after recovering from a hamstring problem injury picked up against former club Hull City back in September.

Burke then picked up a groin issue problem during the 1-0 win at Birmingham City in February and after returning again, had to wait for a chance to win his place back with Gabe Osho in sparkling form.

Reece Burke will miss tomorrow's trip to Reading

With Osho himself missing due to a knee injury, the ex-West Ham youngster returned for the 3-1 win over Blackpool recently, starting a second successive game against the Millers on Saturday.

He is now out again though, as ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Reading, Edwards said: “We’re going to be missing Burkey for a little bit unfortunately.

"He’s someone that he just felt a little twinge in his groin, so we’ll just have to see how he is.

"We’re not expecting it to be too long, but he’s frustrated.

"He’s played so well for us, he’s been such an important player for us, but just getting that run together at the moment is just proving that little bit difficult.

"He’ll be fine, I'm not going to put a timescale on it at the moment, but he’ll be someone who’s probably missing for tomorrow.”

With Burke having suffered from injury throughout his time at Kenilworth Road, never able to start more than six league games in a row, on his latest setback, Edwards continued: “He’ll be really disappointed and there’s no-one that works harder than Reece Burke, and I genuinely mean that.

"He’s a fantastic professional and he’s a top, top player as well.

"I don't anticipate him being out too long, so let’s try and be really positive about it as well, think positive about it, because at this stage of the season we want everyone, we want our best players available.

"Him and Gabe and Pottsy are really key for us, so hopefully we can get them round quickly.”

Without Burke, Edwards could be short of defensive options for this evening’s trip to Reading, as the boss added: “Pottsy’s (Dan Potts) progressing well and out of the grass, but Gabe like we talked about before is still going to be a few weeks.”