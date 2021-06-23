Town defender Kioso not looking for a loan move away from Kenilworth Road as he aims to break into Luton team

Town defender Peter Kioso in action for Northampton last season

Luton defender Peter Kioso isn’t giving any consideration to another loan move this season, instead setting his sights on breaking into the Hatters first team.

The 21-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from National League side Hartlepool under previous manager Graeme Jones in January 2020, but didn’t feature until the boss had left and Nathan Jones took over, coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 at Hull City as Town went on to earn second tier survival.

Last term, Kioso then featured off the bench at Reading in the Carabao Cup before making his full debut in the 3-0 defeat to Premier League giants Manchester United in the same competition.

With his route to the Championship team blocked by James Bree, Martin Cranie and at times Matty Pearson, Kioso headed out on loan to League Two Bolton Wanderers in October, playing 14 times for the Trotters.

He then came back to Luton in January, before going out again, this time to League One and Northampton Town, registering another 21 appearances.

However, Kioso is now back in Bedfordshire for pre-season training on Thursday and is determined to be involved in the Hatters XI this campaign.

Speaking exclusively to the Luton News, he said: “It’s up to me to work as hard as possible this pre-season and show the gaffer that I deserve my chance.

“That’s the most important thing, just working as hard as possible, playing as hard as possible in every game and training as hard as possible.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer already, me and the gaffer have sat down and had a conversation.

“The gaffer has told me what he wants from me and my aim is to work as hard as possible and show the gaffer that I’m ready and I want to go.”

Kioso made 37 appearances in total last season for Town, the Trotters and the Cobblers, scoring six goals along the way.

He believes that by gaining regular first team football, it will give him every chance of achieving his goal of making Luton’s team, continuing: “I think the experience does help in terms of me playing quite a lot.

“The little things like me not being as rusty as I’ve played a lot of games.

“I played 37 last year, if I was to get more than that I’d be more than happy, but that’s up to me and the work that I put in.”

With Luton’s defence one of their strong points last term, keeping an impressive 15 clean sheets on their way to 12th in the Championship, Kioso appreciates it won’t be easy earning his place in the side.

He said: “Of course it will be difficult to break in.

“You know the full backs we have are very good and excellent players, but that’s the best thing about it, we have very good players battling against each other, so it’s a good headache for the gaffer to have.

“In terms of me breaking in, it’s just about me working as hard as possible.

“Even if I’m not in, or it’s Breesy (James Bree), Pottsy (Dan Potts), Clicker (Jordan Clark), anyone ahead of me, I’m going to support them as well as we’re a team and I want to see everyone do well.”

If he can’t make the side then the former Dunstable Town right back would be open to another temporary move away from the club, but it’s not a scenario that’s entered his mind just yet.

He said: “If it was to get to that then it’s something I’d have to think about, but right now, it’s more concentrating on I want to be a Luton Town player and I want to be playing.

“So for me, that’s not something on my mind yet.

"I’m not thinking about going on loan, or going out at the moment.