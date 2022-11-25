Tom Lockyer is part of the Wales huddle after being beaten by Iran this morning

Luton defender Tom Lockyer was an unused substitute as Wales suffered a heartbreaking stoppage time World Cup defeat to Iran in Qatar this morning, beaten 2-0.

The Dragons might have taken the lead in the first half, Connor Roberts crossing for Kieffer Moore, his volley at full stretch well saved by keeper Hossein Hosseini.

Iran thought they were in front on 17 minutes, Sardar Azmoun teeing up Ali Gholizadeh to tap into an empty net, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

In the second period, Carlos Queiroz's side were inches away from moving ahead, Azmoun and Gholizadeh denied by the woodwork in the space of a few seconds, while Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey then saved well from range.

However, the Nottingham Forest stopper was sent off with four minutes left after charging out of his area and clattering into Mehdi Taremi, Guatemalan referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca changing his mind to a red card after watching the incident back.

It looked like Iran would be frustrated in their bid to triumph, but in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Rouzbeh Cheshmi curled into the net from 20 yards, Ramin Rezaeian cleverly finishing off another counter-attack just moments later to double their advantage.

