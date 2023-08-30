Town defender Lockyer recalled to Wales squad for Korea Republic and Latvia matches
Luton defender Tom Lockyer has been recalled to the Wales squad for their two upcoming matches against Korea Republic and Latvia next month.
Rob Page’s team will host a Korea Republic side, who have Spurs forward Son Heung-min as captain, for the first time in a men’s international fixture, at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, September 7.
Wales then travel to Riga to face Latvia on Monday, September 11 in their latest Euro 2024 qualifying clash, as they sit second bottom of the Group D table following defeats to Turkey and Armenia in June.
Lockyer has won 14 caps for his country, named in the World Cup Finals squad last year, but hasn’t featured since a 0-0 friendly draw in Finland two years ago.
Full squad: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Tom King (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Morgan Fox (Queens Park Rangers), Joe Rodon (Leeds United, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Jordan James (Birmingham City), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City), Kieffer Moore (AFC Bournemouth), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), David Brooks (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Liam Cullen (Swansea City).