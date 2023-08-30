Town defender Lockyer recalled to Wales squad for Korea Republic and Latvia matches

Luton defender Tom Lockyer has been recalled to the Wales squad for their two upcoming matches against Korea Republic and Latvia next month.

Rob Page’s team will host a Korea Republic side, who have Spurs forward Son Heung-min as captain, for the first time in a men’s international fixture, at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, September 7.

Wales then travel to Riga to face Latvia on Monday, September 11 in their latest Euro 2024 qualifying clash, as they sit second bottom of the Group D table following defeats to Turkey and Armenia in June.

Lockyer has won 14 caps for his country, named in the World Cup Finals squad last year, but hasn’t featured since a 0-0 friendly draw in Finland two years ago.