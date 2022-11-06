Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is keeping everything crossed that he earns a call-up to the Wales squad for their World Cup Finals campaign in Qatar later this month.

The 27-year-old was part of his country’s Euro Championships Finals campaign last year, although hasn’t made the last few squads named by head coach Rob Page, his last cap coming over 12 months ago in September 2021.

The defender has hit his best form at just the right moment too, with another stand-out display in yesterday’s 1-0 win at Blackpool, which saw Hatters boss Nathan Jones insist the centre half should definitely be part of the 26-man squad that take on Iran, England and USA in their group stages.

Lockyer puts his wonderful displays down to being fully fit for the first time in over two years, as he now hopes that Page has been taking notice, saying: “Of course I'd love to go to a World Cup, who wouldn’t?

“Last season I had to withdraw from a few camps with my ankles to get them sorted which has obviously put me down the pecking order a little bit.

“But it is the first time now since the first half of the season with Charlton (2019-20), this is probably the first time I have been fully fit since then and I think that has shown in my performances.

“I’m playing really well at the minute, full of confidence.

"I feel good, I feel great in every game and it is really nice to be playing injury-free for once, not having to worry about all of these niggles after every game which really hampered me last season and the season before.

Advertisement

"It is not me who picks the squad but obviously I would love to go.”

When asked if anyone from Wales has been in touch with him regarding a place in the squad for Qatar, he added: “No, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

“I’d love to go, but the decision is not in my hands.

"I don't wish injury on anyone, whatever happens, happens, I can do no more at the minute.

Advertisement

“I’m loving my football, playing for Luton, I’m personally having a really good season, the boys are having a good season, to help with the team, that's all I can do.