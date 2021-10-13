Town defender Moloney heads to Canaries on work experience deal
Young centre half moves to Top Field
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:18 pm
Luton defender Matt Moloney has moved to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town on work experience until January.
The teenager, who is now in the third year of his scholarship with the Hatters, featured in yesterday's development squad's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth U23s, playing the full 90 minutes at Top Field.
He now could be in contention to make his Canaries debut against Needham Market on Saturday.