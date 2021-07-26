Town defender Panter marks senior debut for Dundee with a first goal

Town defender Corey Panter

Luton defender Corey Panter enjoyed a dream debut for Dundee on Saturday as he not only made his maiden senior appearance, but also netted a first goal during the Dees' 5-2 Premier Sports Cup group stage against Forfar Athletic.

The 20-year-old, who moved to the Kilmac Stadium on a season long loan, was in from the start as the Dark Blues took charge early on, Charlie Adam making it 1-0 on 12 minutes.

It was no surprise when Dundee scored again shortly after the half hour mark, ex-Hatter Jason Cummings teeing up Panter to smash into the net.

A third arrived thanks to Christie Elliot just before the break, but in the second period, Forfar hit back, as Stefan McCluskey scored from close range.

However, Dundee were soon back in the ascendancy, Cummings netting from the penalty spot, as although Grant Anderson pulled another back, Cummings made it 5-2 in the closing stages.