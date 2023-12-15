Town defender receives good news as his injury setback isn't as bad as first feared

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Dan Potts has received some good news regarding his hamstring injury as his looks to finally play a Premier League match for the Hatters this term.

The long-serving defender, who was on target for Town in their Championship play-off final penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City in May, suffered ankle ligament damage in pre-season, which ruled him out of the opening three months of the campaign.

After returning to training, he then had another setback before the home match against Arsenal, which left Edwards unsure as to how long the former West Ham youngster would be sidelined for. However, speaking to the press this afternoon, it doesn’t appear to be a serious problem, as he said: “Good news, when he went to see a specialist, we know what the issue was. There was scar tissue around the hamstring, so hopefully now we can sort that and he won’t be too long as it’s been a real frustrating time for him, so we’re pleased we’ve hopefully got to the bottom of that.”

The impending return of Potts, plus Reece Burke too, who has been out since the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in October, means Luton are almost at full strength when it comes to their defensive options, with Mads Andersen completing an hour for the U21s in their Premier League Cup defeat to Chelsea U21s on Tuesday night.

On the Danish centre half, who joined Luton from Barnsley in the summer, Edwards added: “I love the guy, brilliant, we’ve missed him, and having him as an option as well. Burkey’s hopefully not too far away, as there’s real strength in those positions which makes it difficult decisions for me.