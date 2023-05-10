Town defender relieved that serious hamstring issue is over as he reflects on a 'season of two halves'

​Fit-again defender Dan Potts is hoping for an injury-free end to his ‘season of two halves’ after revealing his battles to get fit following a severe hamstring injury back in January.

The 29-year-old had been a major part of Hatters’ team in the early stages of the campaign, starting 19 of Luton’s first 20 matches in the Championship, with some stellar displays including the 2-0 win at Swansea City.

Battling back from a fractured back suffered at Blackpool, he went on to begin five of Rob Edwards' first six games in charge, but following the 2-0 win at Wigan on January 21, didn’t feature following the FA Cup defeat to Grimsby.

Hatters defender Dan Potts in action during the 0-0 draw with Hull on Monday

Out with a hamstring injury, Potts finally returned to the match-day squad at Blackburn Rovers, coming on in the final stages, and was then in for his first start in over three months on Monday as Luton drew 0-0 with Hull City.

Speaking afterwards, the ex-West Ham youngster said: “It’s been a season of two halves.

"It sounds a cliche, but I played a lot of games at the start, the injury at Blackpool was just a fluke, that was just bad luck, but this was the most frustrating thing.

"As much as it is what it is, they said maybe it was an overloading issue as well in that area, that could be one of the things.

"Thankfully now I can put it behind me now and push on for what is going to be a massive two and a half weeks.”

Going into a bit more detail on just what the issue was, Potts said: “It was my hamstring, where I tore it before, the scar tissue had stuck between my fascia and the muscle and my hamstring just wasn’t working properly.

"There’s a new lady that’s come into fruition, I had to have a fair few injections, not major injections, but to really try and free up the hamstring without actually having to operate on it.

"It’s literally just a time thing until the hamstring starts to work again.

“Clicker (Jordan Clark) had something similar with his calf as well, it just took a lot longer than we thought it would.

"We tried everything with it, really getting into the hamstring with the injection and using this saline solution to free it up as the scar tissue was just stuck.

“It just got to the point where it literally felt like I’d ripped my hamstring but I knew I hadn’t. The hamstring just wasn’t moving, and obviously you need your hamstrings.”

Potts had initially feared his season was going to be over, left helpless in Luton’s bid to reach the Premier League this term, adding: "When it came on, I spoke to the medical team and we thought when I fractured my back it was something to do with that.

“It had disrupted the nerves, so we treated that thinking that was going to be the job, but that actually didn’t help at all."Once I got back running, I was like, it’s still the same.

"I had an ultrasound scan on it and she said this is the issue, my hamstring is just not moving properly.

"It’s literally you can have one injection in it and it can work.

“She said, I’ve had people that have had six, seven, and I had to have a fair few just to get it moving again.

"It’s just a time thing, that was the frustrating thing.

"I could still run to a certain speed, but as soon as a sprint came into it, I was hopeless.

“Time was ticking and it was like, no, we need to treat the situation now more than the injury.

"I spoke to the manager, spoke to Si (Simon Parsell, head of physio) a couple of weeks ago and said this is where it’s going to be now.

"It was like crack on, see how it goes, but so far thankfully it’s been good.