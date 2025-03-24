Town defender starts as Jamaica narrowly escape surprise Gold Cup qualifying defeat

Bell features in 1-1 draw for the Reggae Boyz

Luton defender Amari’i Bell won his 24th cap for Jamaica as they were minutes away from a shock defeat against lowly St Vincent and Grenadines in their Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier at Arnos Vale on Friday.

The Reggae Boyz, who were seeded second in the play-off draw, travelled to their hosts who were 13th out 14, as they found themselves trailing to Olex Anderson’s goal on 68 minutes, when he dribbled through to beat goalkeeper Andre Blake from close range. The Vincy Heat looked on course for an historic victory until the final minute of stoppage time when Tristan Marshall fouled Warner Brown in the area for a penalty that Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey converted to rescue a 1-1 draw.

The two teams will play their second leg at Sabina Park in Kingston this week, as speaking after the game, ex-England manager Steve McClaren, who saw his Jamaica side dominate proceedings, with 70 percent possession and 16 shots in total, seven on target, said: “We have our thoughts but we always evaluate the game after and try to not be emotional about the scoreline.

"We try to live with reality but we know that St Vincent, who have one defeat in their last eight now, are well-organised, well-coached and are a threat in transition with their speed, so the players know and we have to make sure that we don’t fall into the trap. We know St Vincent — they work hard, they’re organised. We said that before to everybody and the players, ‘Don’t be surprised.’ I don’t think we were surprised. We started well, you know; they improved on transition but they’re very effective.

“On another day we’d have been two or three up before we conceded, and that’s one of those games that you get. I said there’s no easy game in the Caribbean, and this was not an easy game and I think the players know that maybe, you know, we got away with that one. We got to make sure on Tuesday we don’t allow the mistakes and the transitions where they’re very dangerous.”