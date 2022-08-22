Town defender thrilled to mark 400 appearances with victory at Swansea

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

Town defender Tom Lockyer celebrated his 400th career appearance in style after being recalled to the Hatters back-line for the 2-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Cardiff, spent time with the Bluebirds as a youngster, but then moved to Bristol Rovers where he made his professional debut in January 2013

He stayed with the Pirates for seven years, having a season at Charlton Athletic in 2019, before heading to the Hatters in September 2020.

Lockyer has now played 58 times for Town since, scoring two goals, and was part of a back-line that confidently kept out their hosts at the weekend to earn a first Championship victory of the campaign, making some terrific blocks himself.

The former Wales U21 international, who has also won 14 caps for the senior side too, wrote on Instagram afterwards: “Lovely way to mark 400 career appearances.