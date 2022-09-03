Town defender urges Luton to break their Kenilworth Road duck with Wigan victory

Gabe Osho enjoys scoring his first goal for Luton at Cardiff on Tuesday night

Luton defender Gabe Osho has urged his side to break their Kenilworth Road when hosting Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The Hatters are yet to taste victory in front of their home fans this term, drawing against Birmingham City and Sheffield United, defeated 1-0 by Preston North End as well.

Their away form has been impressive though, with two wins from four, but Osho wants to finally register three points in Bedfordshire, as he said: “It’s almost like a little duck now which is just waiting to be broken, so I think as soon as we get out there on Saturday, we just have to attack the game.

“We know the fans will be behind us, and as soon as we score that one goal, I hope we can win the game.

“It’s going to be another tough game against Wigan, but at home we always back ourselves to win.

“We need to get that first home win of the season.

"The fans will be on our side and raring for us to go so everyone’s just buzzing now.”

After what had been a difficult start to the league campaign, Town unable to register a win in their opening four matches, they can now face the Latics with renewed optimism having claimed seven points out of a possible nine, which has seen them move up to 14th in the table.

It has meant they are roughly on the tally they had wanted to be when the season began, as Osho added: “The gaffer sets us targets at the beginning of each month and I think we’re pretty much on track now.

"It was a really big last three games of the month, and we’re just trying to take that into September now.

“It’s just good to see the hard work for the team paying off.