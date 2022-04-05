Town duo Burke and Berry in contention for Posh trip but Clark remains out

Jordan Clark is out but Reece Burke might be involved this evening

Luton duo Luke Berry and Reece Burke are both closing in on a return to first team action, but midfielder Jordan Clark is out for at least a fortnight according to Town boss Nathan Jones.

Centre half Burke went off in the 4-0 win over Preston North End appearing to pull his hamstring, while Berry was replaced early in the second half when Hatters triumphed 3-1 at Hull in the last match before the international break.

Clark managed to get through the full game at the MKM Stadium, but all three missed the 2-2 draw with Millwall this weekend, as on whether they would be available to face Peterborough tonight, Jones, speaking yesterday, said: “Clark is a couple of weeks away and Berry is day-to-day.

“He has just been ill, not Covid but he’s been ill, we’re just building him back up so tomorrow may come too soon but we will see how he recovers from training today.

“We have decent options, Clark is a miss for us because he’s been in wonderful form but now it gives someone else a chance to step up.

“Burke trained yesterday so he’s in contention, whether we risk him or whether we don’t depends on how we feel.”

Saturday’s clash with the Lions saw Kal Naismith return after being out for two matches himself, while club captain Sonny Bradley was back in the match-day squad for the first time since the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United in January.

Jones added: “The more we can get back, the better.

"The more choices you have for the run-in, as we have seven games in quick succession and not many free weeks, so we’re going to need that.