Town duo Lockyer and Hylton in contention for Cherries clash

Tom Lockyer has been out with an ankle injury

Luton duo Danny Hylton and Tom Lockyer should both be in contention for this weekend’s home clash against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.

Hylton started the development squad’s 1-0 defeat to Stevenage in midweek, but had to limp off early in the second half following a terrible challenge by a visiting defender.

Meanwhile, Lockyer hasn’t featured since the 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff back on November 27, not even making the squad in recent weeks.

However, both are fit to face the Cherries if called upon, as Jones said: “It was a contact injury (for Hylton), it was a very loose challenge.

“The boy was remorseful about it, wasn't a bad challenge in terms of nasty, it was just with the pitch, with the weather, with everything.

"It was just a real clumsily awkward, terrible tackle, but there was no malice in it, so Hylts has just taken a blow there.

“Tom rolled his ankle a little bit, so we just pulled him out of the firing line a little bit and have got him right.

"He has trained for the last few weeks.”

With midfielder Luke Berry back and scoring once more against Harrogate last weekend, it means that only attacker Harry Cornick is absent, as Jones added: “He’s a week or so away.

“It has been like a mini pre-season recently, we’ve said that.

“That (FA Cup match) was similar to our last pre-season game if you like and it showed because we weren’t quite at the sharpness levels.