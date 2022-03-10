Town duo up for monthly awards

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones and midfielder Allan Campbell have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager and Player of the Month award for February.

The Luton chief is in running after a magnificent month in which led the club to five wins from six games, with victories over Swansea, Barnsley, West Brom, Stoke and Derby.

The nomination for the award read: "There is an insistent rhythm about Luton’s season with absolute belief and trust in their manager’s methods underpinning five wins from six February games and lifting the happy Hatters into the play-off places at month’s end."

Town midfielder Allan Campbell

He goes up against Carlos Corberan (Huddersfield Town), Scott Parker (Bournemouth) and Gary Rowett (Millwall) for the honour.

Meanwhile, Campbell has been nominated as one of four best players in the Championship after his fine month in which he played all but one minute, scoring against Barnsley and West Brom as well.

The nomination read: "The all-action heartbeat of a Luton side that defies budgets and reputations alike.

"Campbell’s energy and poise in possession drove the Hatters to five wins, while he added two goals, including a dazzling strike against West Brom."