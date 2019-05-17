Town extend trio's contracts

Luton have confirmed they have awarded young goalkeeper Harry Isted a new contract, plus extended the deals of Andrew Shinnie and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Shinnie, who picked up the club's Player's Player of the Season award, still had a year left to run on his current deal, as did Mpanzu, but the club have opted to reward them for stellar campaigns.

The Scottish international, with one cap to his name, signed from Birmingham City in the summer of 2017, initially on loan, before making the move permanent at the start of the 2018-19 season, as he played 47 times, scoring five goals.

Mpanzu, Town's longest serving player, started every league game, making 52 appearances, also netting five times in what was his most prolific year at Kenilworth Road.

Keeper Isted made his debut for Luton in the Checkatrade Trophy, playing twice, with one clean sheet, and was on the bench for a number of League One matches, with Marek Stech out of favour.

Meanwhile, teenage midfielder Arthur Read, who featured four times for the first team last term, scoring his first goal for the club in the 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw against Southend, has been offered a new development contract.