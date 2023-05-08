Luton supporters expect their side to come up against either Millwall or Blackburn Rovers in the Championship play-off semi-final later this month.

The Hatters have been assured of a top six berth since drawing 1-1 at Reading, while they also confirmed third spot last Monday after Middlesbrough lost at Rotherham United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Middlesbrough secure in fourth, it leaves fifth and sixth place up for grabs, with Coventry, Millwall, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn all battling it out this afternoon.

Coventry are in pole position, needing a win at Middlesbrough to secure their place, although a draw or defeat could do for Mark Robins’ side if other results go their way.

Should Millwall triumph at home to Blackburn, they will also qualify, while a draw might do for the Lions, but defeat would see Rovers overtake them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chasing pack of Sunderland, WBA and Blackburn all need to win to give themselves any chance, with Sunderland going to Preston and West Brom visiting Swansea.

Asked by a poll on the Luton News Twitter page who they think Town will be facing, 57.3% opted for Millwall or Blackburn, with 20.7% choosing Coventry, 18.4% going for Sunderland and 3.5% opting for West Bromwich Albion.