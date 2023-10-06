Town forward is confident that Luton can upset Spurs at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Jacob Brown is confident that the Hatters can upset the odds and get a shock result against high-flying Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Town go into the fixture without a win from their three home games in the Premier League so far this term, taking just one point, after conceding a late goal to lose 2-1 against Burnley on Tuesday night.

The visitors meanwhile, sit second in their table, unbeaten in their opening seven matches, scoring 17 goals in that time, and knowing a victory could put them top of the table for 24 hours at least.

Luton can be backed at 11-2 to claim the victory, with Ange Postecoglou’s side massive favourites at 2-5, but despite the majority of the footballing world anticipating an away success, Brown said: “We know it’s going to be difficult, but we’re not going to let them come here and have an easy game.

"The atmosphere that the fans bring, hopefully we can bring a good performance and make it difficult for them.

"100 percent (we can win), I think we’ve shown tonight (against Burnley) was unfortunate, but we've shown we can put pressure on teams here and if we can do that we can do well.

"I know it’s going to be tough on the weekend, but we’ve all got to stick together and get a result.

“We showed even last game (at Everton) when we’re under pressure that we can handle it.

“We know we’ve got to pick up on Saturday as we've got another game against a really good team, so we need to recover well and get ready for that one.”

Brown had been in the starting line-up for the Hatters as they were unable to make it three league games unbeaten in midweek when suffering a cruel defeat to the Clarets.

Having fallen behind on the stroke of half time, Town then bossed the entire second period, levelling through Elijah Adebayo’s first of the season with six minutes remaining, as they looked like they were the team with the momentum to go on and win it.

However, they were behind again virtually from the restart, Jacob Bruun Larsen’s excellent strike sucking the life out of a second comeback as they were left empty-handed.

Brown continued: “The performance was good in the second half, but that’s football.

"We concede the goal straight after scoring which is not nice, but that happens and we’ve just got to move on from that.

“It’s obviously disappointing, I thought especially in the second half we had a lot of control in the game.

"We got the equaliser and looked like we had the momentum and then straight away to concede it’s disappointing, but we put a good shift in and we’ve just got to move on from this.”

Town had struggled to get going before the interval, with Burnley, who despite not having won yet this season, enjoying plenty of possession and territory.

The hosts were able to rectify that after the break though, Brown himself going close to scoring only to see his back post header cleared off the line by Josh Cullen.

He added: “We knew it was going to be a hard game tactically and we did find it difficult, but we managed to keep the pressure on and then second half I thought we did a lot better.

"We had loads of chances, lots of corners and it was just disappointing.

“Conceding just before half time is not what you need, but we started the second half better, as we put that behind us.