Town forward Woodrow elated to be back after injury-hit start to second spell with Luton

Cauley Woodrow celebrates his match-winner with team-mate Alfie Doughty

Attacker Cauley Woodrow was overjoyed to be back for Luton again following an injury-hit start to his second stint at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old had come through the ranks with the Hatters some 12 years ago, making his debut in December 2010, before moving to Fulham one game later, the Cottagers shelling out a six figure fee to acquire his services.

Having spent eight years at Craven Cottage, Woodrow then had a further three with Barnsley, before returning to Town in the summer.

He made seven appearances during the early stages of the campaign, starting a second match as Blackburn Rovers were defeated 2-0 victory in mid-September.

However, instead of getting another chance in the following 2-0 triumph at Hull City, a serious calf injury in training meant Woodrow was instead out for the next three months.

On what happened, he continued: “I signed in the summer and had limited game time before my injury.

“I got in the team against Blackburn, managed to win and then we had the international break and I got a bad injury in my soleus that put me out for three months.

“It was the tendon in my soleus, quite a nasty tear, I picked it up in training, it just happened, it was a freak accident really.

“I got in the team and we won and then we had the break.

"I was thinking, hopefully Nathan (Jones) would have kept the team the same for the next game after the break, but I got injured three days before that game and I was devastated as I thought it was my time to get in the team.”

Having put in the hard yards to make himself available for selection once more, Woodrow introduced himself with a bang on Boxing Day.

Off the bench with four minutes to go, he quickly took Jordan Clark’s touch, made space and then fired home a first goal for the club to secure a 2-1 victory over the Canaries.

Once his effort flew into the top corner, Woodrow sprinted straight to the Town dug-out to celebrate with Luton’s backroom staff who have helped nursed him back to full fitness in the recent weeks and months.

The forward continued: “I’ve worked really hard and the physios should take a lot of credit as they’ve worked really hard with me.

"The fitness team, to get me back and what a way to repay them.

"That was why I went over to the dug-out with them and celebrated all together, and that’s what it’s all about.

“I’ve watched all the games over the last few months and it’s difficult when you’re injured as you just want to be involved and help the team.

"You want to be with the lads, but you’re so separate, you’re on different timings at the training ground.

“You work on your own a lot in the gym and it’s a lonely place at times, but I’m just delighted to be back now and hopefully we can all kick on.

“The lads had worked so hard all game and Norwich are a good team, when it fell to me, I’m just delighted it went for me.”

There was still time for the Canaries to equalise during the six minutes of stoppage time, but Luton’s defence stood firm, despite Gabe Osho having been sent off for two bookings, with the Hatters putting their bodies on the line to claim all three points.

Woodrow added: “We had 10 men didn’t we, so we were digging in.

"We’re holding on against a good Norwich team, 2-1 up in the dying minutes, so to a man everyone was excellent.

"Alfie (Doughty) headed one off the line late on, we knew they were going to have a lot of the ball and a lot of pressure on us at the end.

