Town forward Woodrow pens season-long loan deal with Wycombe

Attacker joins League One rivals

Luton forward Cauley Woodrow has joined fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who originally came through the academy at Kenilworth Road, making his first team debut at the age of 16, returned to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2022 following stints at Fulham, Southend United, Burton Albion, Bristol City and Barnsley. Having helped the Hatters reach the Premier League, scoring his only top flight goal for Town during the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in March 2024, before ending last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Having come off the bench in the opening day 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, Woodrow then started the 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Championship side Coventry City last month, but having not been involved in Town’s recent two match-day squads, has left Luton after making 82 appearances, scoring six goals.

On bringing in the Town attacker, Wycombe boss Mike Dodds told the Chairboys’ official website: “It’s great to bring someone of Cauley’s experience and calibre to the club and we’re really pleased to add his strength to our frontline. We’ve amongst the top teams in the division for creating chances and taking touches in the opposition box so far this season and we’re confident that Cauley can thrive in this system and add more goals to our game.”

Meanwhile, director of Football Strategy and Data Intelligence Tom Stockwell added: “Cauley is an experienced striker with a track record of scoring in League One and Championship football. He is a clean and tidy technical player who we can play into and link with in attacking transition. The team is progressing the ball into the opposition box as well as anyone; we need the cutting edge and we believe Cauley will add this.

"He made it very clear that he is hungry and ready to help the club and wants to be here. We look forward to seeing him in a Wycombe shirt and he should be available for selection for the Mansfield game next Saturday.”