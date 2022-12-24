Town full back joins up with ex-Hatter Feeney after loan move to Wings

Town full back Avan Jones

Town full back Avan Jones has joined National League South side Welling United on loan for an initial month.

The 21-year old has been part of the club’s academy since 2009, signing his first professional contract in July 2020, and going on to impress for the Development squad.

He had a successful loan spell with St Albans City last season, playing 18 games, before he was recalled by Luton and was involved in the Hatters’ match-day squads for a number of Championship fixtures, including the play-off semi-final trip to Huddersfield Town.

Jones is still yet to make his first team debut for Town though, but on his move to Welling, Wings boss Warren Feeney, who scored 11 goals in 83 matches during a two year spell at Kenilworth Road himself, told the club’s official website: “He can play right-back, left-back and in midfield.

"He’s athletic and comes highly-recommended.

“It’s great for us as a club to deal with the likes of Luton and he’s a great addition to our squad.”

Jones is now looking to get his first run-out during Welling’s Boxing Day trip to Tonbridge Angels, as he added: “It feels very good to be here.

"I feel, at my age, I just need to be playing football and Welling is the right place for me to play and achieve my goals.

