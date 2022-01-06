Town given ticket allocation for Sheffield United trip

Town travel to Sheffield United later this month

Luton have received an allocation of 2,725 seats in the Bramall Lane Lower Stand for their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday, January 22.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket this season will receive one ticket for this fixture, with tickets dispatched on Monday, January 10 unless otherwise advised.

Tickets will be available to all season ticket holders and executive members at three tickets per person from today and can be ordered online, by phone or in person from the ticket office.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Tuesday, January 11 online, by phone and in person, remaining available until 12 noon on Friday, January 21.

Prices are - Adult: £28.60; Seniors (60+): £21; 18-21: £18; Students (NUS Card): £18; U18s: £1.