Town have options to replace the suspended Potts

Luton chief Nathan Jones will weigh up his options on who he decides will replace suspended defender Dan Potts for the home clash against Crawley Town tomorrow night.

Potts picked up his 10th booking of the season in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stevenage meaning he will now sit out the next two matches versus the Red Devils and Cheltenham.

Town full back Jack Senior

Although James Justin would appear the obvious successor, having played in that position when Potts was banned earlier in the campaign, Jones said: “There’s lots we can do.

“We have the options available of James Justin, who is the natural one to come in, Jack Senior is in great form and I’ve not allowed him to go out (on loan) for these moments, but there are others we have available.

“We can move (Alan) Sheehan so we’ve got other options there.

“It’s a miss, Dan Potts, because he’s important to us, but it just gives someone else a bit of opportunity.”

Jones did concede that fellow left back Senior has been unlucky not have played any minutes in the league this season, with all five of his appearances coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He has featured in 10 league games since arriving from Huddersfield back in August 2016, his last coming in March last year though, as on his battle to displace Potts in the side, Jones added: He’s been very unfortunate but when you’re at a club like us, with the competition we’ve got, the players know that we’re going to sign strong and there’s going to be fierce competition.

“I he’s been head and shoulders above Dan Potts for example then he would have played, but he hasn’t been because Dan has been in good, good form.

“But we really like Jack, we extended his contract, we see him playing here in the future, if not now.

“So he’s an important member, but the trouble is when you’ve got a strong squad and at the minute we’re slightly big, but when we’ve had everyone available then some people have to be patient and he’s had to be more patient than most.

“We’ve got four very, very good young full backs here, that would be the envy of a lot of people, so we’ve just got to manage that.”