Town have still have a 'question mark' over centre half for Cardiff clash

Andersen may not feature due to hamstring problem

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admitted he was unsure whether centre half Mads Andersen will be available to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

The 27-year-old started all three of Town’s opening League One matches of the campaign, playing in the centre of the Hatters’ back three, before missing the 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night due to a tight hamstring. With a quick turnaround to the weekend, then it might be that contest with a BIuebirds side, who like their hosts were plying their trade in the Championship last term, comes too soon for the former Danish youth international.

Giving an update on Andersen’s chances of playing, Bloomfield said: “We’ve still got a question mark over him with his hamstring from the weekend. We’re hopeful with Mads, maybe not definite, so with having such a busy schedule of games, this is the fifth in two weeks, there’s a few more question marks than what we would like right now but it’s a necessary evil of being in a busy schedule.

Mads Andersen might miss out against Cardiff at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

"He just felt his hamstring, he did a lot of high speed distance at the weekend, had it (Tuesday night) been a cup final you could have pushed him through it but he’s had an injury history that we don’t want to take any chances with him. With Mark (McGuinness) being at his best, probably in a back three as well, having Nige (Lonwijk) available, we just couldn’t take a risk with him. He was at high risk discussion with the medical team, he did a bit out on the grass, so we hope he will be fit for the weekend, but do you stick or twist?

"After struggling with his body for the last couple of years, I just don’t want to push him one game too many in quick succession and regret it. We need to let the next 24 hours play out, make sure we know physically that we’ve got a team that is ready to go and run on Saturday because it’s going to be a tough game and that’s really important for us to have the energy and the physicality to really take on this challenge."

Going into more detail on Andersen’s return to form, the ex-Brondby youngster now with three starts this term, following his first two years at Kenilworth Road in which he made just four starts in the Premier League and then five in the Championship due to a succession of injuries. Asked if he had been a player that Bloomfield thought might have moved on in the summer, having not used him after the 2-0 defeat at Watford back in February, he added: “I think Mads is someone that I thought a lot of for a number of years going back to his Barnsley days when I played against him and had seen him play.

"When we came in January he was someone we put in the team fairly soon as we knew the player that we had on our hands. Unfortunately I think his body just physically hadn’t had that run, that real kind of robustness about him at that point, so he found his way back out of the team. Coming back into pre-season, especially being in the middle of a back three, I think that’s where he played for Barnsley and he looks really comfortable there.

"He’s barely missed a session up until this week, so he’s been a lovely surprise to see the robustness about his body, not his performance level because I believed in him anyway, but it’s been lovely to see him contribute in such a big manner. Then the smile is on his face a lot more, the confidence is in his body a lot more and he’s outwardly showing so much more than what he was showing last season, so it’s been a lovely surprise for him.”