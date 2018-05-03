Town have their transfer targets in mind

Luton will start moving forward on the targets they want to acquire for next season’s League One challenge once the current campaign finishes this weekend.

Boss Nathan Jones confirmed during his pre match press conference ahead of Saturday’s final trip to Notts County that he already has a good idea of who he wants to sign, but wouldn’t be making any approaches until all games had finished.

He said: “We know who we’d like to bring in, we’ve earmarked targets, but I don’t want to be disrespectful, as some teams have still got things to play for and some who have got nothing to play for, the players have still got games left.

“So we will embark on that once everyone’s season is done, or the ones that we’re interested in is done.”

There is also the matter of sorting out which players Jones wants to keep at Kenilworth Road going forward with a number of the squad out of contract.

They are Scott Cuthbert, Alan Sheehan, Glen Rea, Dan Potts and Alan McCormack, Olly Lee, Jordan Cook, Johnny Mullins, Lawson D’Ath, Aaron Jarvis, Akin Famewo, Harry Isted and Kavan Cotter, with Jones adding: “With us, we have to speak to our players first as we have a number of ones who are out of contract and some who we have to speak to about contracts.

“So we’ve purposefully left that until the end of the season, because last week we were promoted, so only then can we really start to plan.

“Yesterday I had budget meetings, so we make sure we get this week out the way and bearing in mind, conversations I had last year didn’t happen until the 20th of May, we’re far advanced than we were last year.

“I just want to be respectful to everyone in terms of the players we want to bring in, in terms of the players that are here already, so we’ll prepare as best we can this weekend and then we’ll start moving forward on Monday.”