Town keeper Sluga called up to Croatia squad

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga has been called up to the Croatia squad for their Euro 202 qualifiers against Slovakia and Azerbaijan next month.

The 26-year-old, who has played all four of Town's Championship matches so far this term, has won one international cap so far for his country, that in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Tunisia back in June.

He has been named as one of three keepers in Zlatko Dalić's squad, alongside Aston Villa's Lovre Kalinic and Dinamo's Dominik Livakovic.

The squad includes Chelea midfielder Mateo Kovacicilip Benkovic, Ivan Perisic from Bayern Munich, plus Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic.

Croatia visit Slovakia on Friday, September 6 and then go to Azerbaijan on Monday, September 9.

Town have already seen striker James Collins called up to the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for their mathches against Switzerland and Bulgaria as well.