Town keeper wins Premier League Save of the Season award for double stop against Eagles

Kaminski honoured for his effort in Crystal Palace victory

​Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has claimed the Premier League Castrol 2023/24 Save of the Season for his superb double stop in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last term.

With the score goalless at Kenilworth Road back in November, the 31-year-old sprung to his right to push away Eberechi Eze's shot from range, before reacting brilliantly to get up and immediately parry Jeffrey Schlupp's close-range rebound that was destined for the net. Kaminski’s heroics were one of nine Castrol Saves of the Month over the course of the campaign that were shortlisted for the Save of the Season, including those from Alisson, Robert Sanchez, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Pickford, Mark Flekken, Matz Sels and Andre Onana.

Luton’s popular summer signing from Blackburn Rovers, who was also nominated for the monthly award in October for his wonderful save from Ollie Watkins in the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, received the most combined votes from the public and a panel of football experts to earn the honour. Although he excelled between the posts during his debut campaign in the top flight, Kaminski was still hugely disappointed that he couldn’t help Luton remain at the highest tier of English football, ultimately finishing six points adrift of Nottingham Forest.