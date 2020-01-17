Town legend Brian Stein to attend Hatters Heritage Roadshow

Luton legend Brian Stein will be at the first Hatters Heritage 'Family Roadshow' held in the Eric Morecambe Lounge at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The event, taking place between 11am and 4pm, will give Town supporters a chance to share their interesting items from the club's rich history, with fans encouraged to bring objects or photographs along for them to scan and photograph.

The roadshow will include a Luton mini-exhibition with objects from the Hatters' Heritage collection of 35,000 items on display, while children U18 must be accompanied by an adult, with Town's Championship clash at Nottingham Forest also being shown live.

There will be more roadshows held over the next few months, with the dates as follows.

Sunday, February 2, 11am - 4pm: The Swan, The Embankment, Bedford, MK40 1RW.

Thursday, March 5, 5pm - 7.30pm: Barnfield College, New Bedford Road, Luton, LU2 7BF.

Sunday, March 29, 11am - 4pm: The Eric Morecambe Lounge, Kenilworth Stadium, 1 Maple Road East, Luton, LU48AW.

Hatters’ Heritage was formed in May 2018 to encourage the preservation and appreciation of the heritage and history of Luton Town FC.

They have successfully applied for £100,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and aim to digitise, catalogue and upload material over the next five years to their website, which will be launched at a later date.