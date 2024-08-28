Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young forward impressed while on loan at Portsmouth last season

Luton are rumoured to be battling Championship rivals Hull City for the signature of Norwich City winger Abu Kamara after the player reportedly handed in a transfer request at Carrow Road.

The 21-year-old moved to the Canaries at the age of 10, coming through the ranks with his boyhood club and going on to sign a first professional contract in January 2021, a deal he extended until 2025 later that year. Having featured in the Football League Trophy for the U21s in December 2020, Kamara made his senior Norwich debut in April 2023, playing three Championship games in total that campaign.

He then headed to Portsmouth on a season-long loan deal last term, as he starred in Pompey’s League One title-winning side, impressing greatly on the south coast, with 10 goals in 52 appearances. Having returned to Norwich, Kamara made two substitute outings in the Championship this term, also netting his first goal for the club in the 4-3 Carabao Cup victory over Stevenage recently.

Norwich City winger Abu Kamara, in action for Portsmouth, is believed to be a player who is interesting the Hatters - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

However, he hasn’t been involved in the last two match-day squads against Sheffield United and last night’s 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, as with Town having sold Chiedozie Ogbene to Premier League outfit Ipswich Town this morning, the BBC are reporting that Luton are now attempting to bring in the England U20 international, who has played twice for the Young Lions.

Speaking to Norwich’s official website about his time with Portsmouth last season, Kamara said: “I think it's benefited a lot, really. Having 50 games under my belt at such a young age is only going to make me more physically robust, and it's going to make me a better player at the end of the day. I'm grateful that the manager allowed me to perform."