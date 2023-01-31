Luton Town are reported to be showing an interest in Spurs young midfielder Harvey White.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Kenilworth Road 12 months ago, although that never materialised, but Football Insider claim the Hatters, along with West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United and Barnsley are all looking at a potential loan signing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

White has come through the ranks at Spurs, with a loan spell at Portsmouth in the 202-21 season, playing 22 times and scoring once

Spurs midfielder Harvey White could be moving out on loan

Last season he made three Checkatrade Trophy appearances for the club’s U21s, scoring twice, while this term he has been used twice in the competition.