Dan Potts is back to face Norwich this evening

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has made one change to his side to face Norwich City from the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough a fortnight ago, with Dan Potts recovering from his fractured back to take the place of the suspended Amari'i Bell.

Cauley Woodrow was also fit enough to return on the bench, where he was selected ahead of Louie Watson.

With it being Luton’s first game in a fortnight due to their clash with Millwall being called off and only Edwards’ second match in charge, on whether it has been a help or hindrance to have so much time off recently, the boss said: “I think it’s both.

"We all want the games, we want to be playing for points but at the same time it has been good to get to know the lads, get to know the group.

"It gives us a little bit more time to try and get some of the lads back who have been injured closer to the group, so that has been a positive.

"There is no substitute for playing games and playing for points, especially being out here in front of our own fans as well because we haven’t had that yet.

"I don’t know how many weeks we’ve been in here now, but I’m dying to get out there in front of our home fans.

"It has been strange but I will always try and put a positive spin on everything.

“We can say that we’ve been able to use that time to our benefit but I’m looking forward to getting it going now.”

With Town looking to secure only a third home win of the season, the boss continued: “I think overall performances have been strong.

"Every now and again, you can perform well and not quite get what you deserve in games and I think that has been the case on a number of occasions.

"I have spoken to the players and dropped it in with certain individuals that I think it’s really important we get this home form going in terms of results as well.

"This is a really tough place to come and the lads know that and our supporters know that.

"It’s not a concern for me, it’s a great thing that we will keep the performance levels high and hopefully we can come out on the right end of the results when we’re here.

"It doesn’t come much tougher than Norwich on Boxing Day but I’ll flip that again and say what an exciting game it is and what an exciting opportunity it is for us to get a win at Kenilworth Road and get the place rocking.”

On how Luton will prepare for the contest, then speaking ahead of the weekend, Edwards added: “We will have Christmas Day off and we will come in early on Boxing Day to have a meeting, run through set-pieces and things like that.

"The lads can go and get their heads down at the hotel and then we will be nice and fresh and ready to go in the evening.

"It’s slightly different to normal, things may have been different if it was a 3 o’clock kick-off but because we have those extra few hours, there is extra time in the morning and that’s how we’re going to work it.

“You always look at it and think ‘what is the right thing to do?’

"We’ve had a really good weeks work now, another of good days build-up in preparation.

"Christmas Day is always one we have to think about.

"I have spoken to a few other managers about it as well, what their plans are as well and everyone does things differently.

"But one thing for me, it’s time that you never get back.

"I know our players will appreciate being able to have that time with their family because we can get the work done in the days before and on Boxing Day as well because of the kick-off time.

"We’re pretty comfortable with how we’re planning the week and the next few days.”

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Alfie Doughty, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs Harry Isted, Cameron Jerome, Luke Freeman, Cauley Woodrow, Harry Cornick, Luke Berry, Casey Pettit.

Canaries: Angus Gunn, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley (C), Ben Gibson, Gabriel Sara, Teemu Pukki, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Dimitris Giannoulis, Liam Gibbs.

Subs: Tim Krul, Sam Byram, Isaac Hayden, Kieran Dowell, Adam Idah, Onel Hernandez, Marcelino Nunez.