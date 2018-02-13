Town make two changes for Crawley clash

Luton Town have made two changes for their League Two clash against Crawley Town at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Defender James Justin comes in for the suspended Dan Potts, with Andrew Shinnie preferred to new signing Jake Jervis, with Hatters reverting to the diamond formation.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Stevenage, defender Glen Rea was in high spirits going into the contest, as he said: “We’ll go again Tuesday and try and win the game.

“Every game now is a massive game for us, to get where we want to be.

“Our objective is to get promoted, so we need to go into every game trying to win it and we will do that.

“I feel like we’re in quite good form, so it will be a good game.”

Hatters: Stech, Stacey, Justin, Rea, Sheehan, Downes, O Lee, Berry, Shinnie, Collins, Cornick.

Subs: Mullins, Cook, Jervis, Mpanzu, Gambin, D’Ath, Shea.