Town manager reveals there could be incomings and outgoings at Luton before transfer deadline passes

Luton boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists there could still be business both in and out of Kenilworth Road ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday evening.

The Hatters have just over five days to bolster their squad for the Championship run-in, and appear to be closing in on Leeds United defender Cody Drameh, tipped to join in a loan deal until the end of the season, as a replacement for James Bree, who is expected to sign for Premier League side Southampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if there would be more incomings and outgoings before the deadline passes, Edwards said: “Potentially.

"There’s one or two bits or possibilities, or things that are going on.

"Nothing anywhere near imminent, but I’m aware that we’re not that far away now and things can happen quite quickly.

"There could be one or two more bits of business to be done.”

Signing a goalkeeper to take the place of Matt Macey, who has joined League One Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season, remains high up on Edwards’ to-do list.

Ahead of the FA Cup tie with Grimsby, he has Nottingham Forest’s USA international Ethan Horvath as first choice, with the relatively inexperienced, in terms of games, Harry Isted on the bench.

After that, Luton are left with Development squad stopper Jameson Horlick and U18s’ Sam Bentley, as the boss reiterated: “We’re on it, we’re aware of everyone.

"Harry’s not that young anymore, he’s a good age now, good experience, he’s been around the first team for a while, so that’s not too much of a concern.

Advertisement

Advertisement