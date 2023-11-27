Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton striker Jacob Brown was left to reflect on one of the ‘best weeks’ of his career after scoring a first ever Premier League goal and making his full international debut for Scotland.

Back on Sunday, the 25-year-old summer signing from Stoke City was winning his eighth cap for his country, but a first from the opening whistle, named in the starting line-up by Steve Clarke for the 3-3 Euro qualifying draw against Norway at Hampden Park.

Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet during his 70 minutes on the pitch, Brown returned to Kenilworth Road with his confidence boosted by the outing, selected on the bench for the Hatters’ top flight clash with Crystal Palace.

Introduced with 11 minutes to go and the scores locked at 1-1 after Teden Mengi’s opener had been swiftly cancelled out by Michael Olise’s terrific equaliser, Brown quickly proved to be the match-winner himself, stretching every sinew to reach Chiedozie Ogbene’s inviting right wing cross and prod past Sam Johnstone.

That came just under four minutes since he was brought on, making it the fourth goal scored by a Town substitute this season, as the hosts held on through nearly 15 minutes of stoppage time to register a first top flight win on home soil since 1992.

Reflecting on the last seven days, Brown said: “This week looking back has been one of the best weeks in my career.

“It's been a week that I’ll remember for a long time. To get my first start for Scotland, it was an unreal experience and a great feeling. It motivates me to do more, to keep working hard and keep getting this feeling throughout my career.”

Luton attacker Jacob Brown slides home the Hatters' winner against Crystal Palace - pic: Liam Smith

Although he had been on the bench when Luton conceded within moments of taking the lead, as had happened against Burnley last month, Brown insisted it was no less dispiriting for those waiting to come on, continuing continued: “It’s the same, everyone feels it, when the goal for us goes in, we all celebrate on the side as much as anyone on the pitch, same as the fans.

"So when they scored, it’s disappointing, but we know we’ve just got to push on and luckily we got the winner.

“It’s obviously frustrating as we’ve been in that position before and we have been working on just when we scored to compose ourselves. It’s easier said than done, but the character we showed to then go and get the next goal and to hang on for the amount of time that we did, shows that we’re ready for this league and we just want to keep pushing on.”

Having got the goal, his third of the season having netted for the Potters on the opening day and in the Carabao Cup for the Hatters, on how he was going to spend his time now with a Premier League strike to his name, Brown added: “I’m so buzzing, I’m going to watch it a few times, my missus will be fuming, I’ll just be on my phone watching that all evening!