Town midfielder believes the Hatters will hand out a 'bit of a hiding' soon

Midfielder Luke Berry feels that an opposition team is going to be on the end of a ‘bit of a hiding’ from the Hatters in the not too distant future.

On Tuesday night, Town were the better side in their 2-2 draw against Millwall, but only left Kenilworth Road with a point for their efforts, courtesy of Berry’s late equaliser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Against Preston recently, the Hatters had 18 shots at goal, only scoring once as they were held 1-1 at Deepdale, while at Birmingham on Saturday, they had 11 shots, five on target, again only scoring once, although that was enough to secure a 1-0 triumph.

Town midfielder Luke Berry gets a challenge in against Millwall on Tuesday

Town did manage two goals in just 30 minutes when hitting back to draw with the Lions in midweek, making it seven times they have found the net in their last seven games, as opposed to 12 in the first six league matches under manager Rob Edwards.

However, Berry believes that it is going to click soon for his side, who are still well placed in their push for a play-off berth, in an attacking-sense, as he said: “The last two home games, Burnley and here (Millwall), I think we’ve been really good and we’ve only picked up the one point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not great but the points will come if we just keep on how we’re playing.

“We were really good, it’s just those little scrappy goals we don’t seem to be getting at the moment, we have to really carve one out.

"Set-piece-wise we seem a danger, so I feel like they’ll be coming as well and I feel like soon there’ll be a team that's going to get a bit of a hiding I think.”

Even though Luton only picked up a point on Tuesday night, the fact they did so from going 2-0 down early in the second half will give the players a big boost in terms of confidence according to Berry, as he added: “I think we will.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m not sure if we've come back from 2-0 under the new manager, especially in the Championship.

"It is tricky, teams are clever now, they time-waste, they kill the game off and they try to do that,