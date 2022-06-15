Town midfielder Campbell makes Scotland debut in Armenia victory

Town midfielder Allan Campbell

Town midfielder Allan Campbell made his senior debut for Scotland as they enjoyed a convincing 4-1 Nations League victory in Armenia last night.

The 23-year-old had started on the bench once more for Steve Clarke’s side, as they fell behind on just six minutes, Khoren Bayramyan finding Vahan Bichakhchyan to open the scoring.

Scotland hit back well though, Billy Gilmour’s effort tipped over by David Yurchenko, but the visitors levelled, Stuart Armstrong on target with a first time finish.

Just before the break, Arman Hovhannisyan was dismissed for two yellow cards, as Scotland instantly made them pay, Armstrong displaying excellent close control and then picking out the bottom corner.

In the second period, John McGinn made it 3-1 just five minutes in, following a neat turn and finish, as Che Adams added a fourth moments later, curling his effort beyond Yurchenko.

Late on, Campbell replaced Grant Hanley, for his first outing having played a number of times for the U21s, before Armenia were reduced to nine men for the closing stages, Kamo Hovhannisyan shown a straight red for an ugly lunge on Lewis Ferguson.

Speaking afterwards, Clarke said: “We had a really bad performance in Dublin (losing to Ireland 3-0) which put us on the back foot again, so it's nice to bounce back tonight but there's work to do.

"It was a game we wanted to win, it was a game we probably had to win, although not necessarily if you look at it mathematically.