Town midfielder Clark confident new Hatters signing will be a 'striker's dream'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winger expected to bolster Town’s attacking options

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Jordan Clark believes that Luton’s January addition, Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones, will be a ‘striker’s dream’ once he gets going in a Hatters shirt.

The 25-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a permanent deal from Town’s Championship rivals last week, Luton shelling out an undisclosed fee to acquire his services. Having moved to the Riverside Stadium from non-league Tooting & Mitcham in 2019, then after loan spells north of the border at both St Johnston and Queen of the South, he featured 132 times for the club in the second tier, scoring 12 goals, with his tally of eight last term a season’s high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones also managed 18 assists in that time, nine of them coming in the 2021-22 campaign, but with his first team opportunities limited this term due to the displays of on-loan Liverpool winger Ben Doak, he agreed to move south to take up residence in Bedfordshire. According to Clark, the Hatters’ squad were well aware of him, particularly when coming up against Michael Carrick’s side in the past, with Jones responsible for getting defender Amari’i Bell sent off during former boss Rob Edwards’ first game in charge, that in a 2-1 loss in Teesside back in November 2022.

New Luton signing Isaiah Jones looks to win the ball from Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno on Saturday - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Now lining up alongside the Guyana international, Clark said: “We knew him from Middlesbrough, we knew how much quality he’s got. He’s been a real threat against us in previous years, so I’m sure he’ll be a key player for us, especially down the right. He’s got pace, trickery and he’ll probably be a striker’s dream in putting balls into the box for them to score some goals.

"We’ve just got to make him feel welcome, make it easy for him to settle in and just give him as much help and whatever he heeds to help him flourish. If it’s a 4-3-3 system or wingbacks, I think he can play in either, so he gives us a good dynamic for both. I’ve known him from playing against him at Middlesbrough, he’s got a lot of pace, he can get up and down and he’s got an eye for goal and I’m sure he’ll put it on a plate for the strikers.”

Despite joining on the Friday, Jones was immediately thrust into the starting XI for the 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, showcasing some instant trickery and pace on the right hand flank, something Luton have been sorely missing this campaign, none more so than when beating two men in the area for a shot that was blocked by Reds keeper Carlos Miguel. Outgoing caretaker boss Paul Trollope, who left the club on Tuesday, was eager to praise his impact, adding: “It was a quick turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His paperwork was still being signed yesterday (Friday) morning, and we were unsure as to whether it would come through, but it did and credit to him. He’s had a disjointed week, signing, and then the manager changing, or the manager leaving should I say. Considering the week he’s had I thought it was a really positive performance and he nearly scored a magic goal, he just didn't quite find the finish or the toepoke to put in. But some good glimpses there, he worked hard for the team so he can be pleased.”