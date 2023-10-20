Town midfielder Clark steps up his return to full training but defender Potts is still absent

Play-off hero is back out on the grass again for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark is edging ever closer to making a full return for the Hatters after stepping up his training recently.

The 30-year-old, who scored Town’s goal at Wembley in the play-off final last term, plus netting from the spot in the resulting penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City, suffered an ankle ligament injury during the pre-season trip to Germany as Town took on VfL Bochum, keeping him out of Luton’s opening forays in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he got a fine ovation from the Hatters fans when walking around the perimeter of the pitch ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Spurs before the international break, and is now being put through his paces at the Brache as well.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark is getting ready to return for the Hatters - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Giving the latest on the former Barnsley players, Edwards said: “Jordan’s out on the grass, he’s doing individual work now with the guys, so he’s feeling better and more positive every day.

"I saw him at breakfast this morning and he seemed really happy with where he was.

"Clicker’s progressing nicely, he’s another one that we’ve missed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was an important player for us last year, brilliant for us last year, so hopefully we’ll get him back soon.”

There wasn’t such good news for Potts though, who also played and scored at Wembley, netting Luton’s last penalty before Fankaty Dabo blasted his effort into the stands to ensure Luton went up.

He picked up the same injury as Clark during the second of the friendlies out in Germany, but has seen his efforts to return hampered, as Edwards added: “His ankle’s all right, but there’s just one or two other issues with the hamstring and a bit of neural thing he’s been feeling when he’s come back out on the grass.