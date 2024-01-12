Town midfielder Clark wants Luton to dish out some revenge during 'massive' clash at Turf Moor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​Luton midfielder Jordan Clark knows the Hatters owe relegation rivals Burnley a slice of payback during their ‘massive’ relegation clash at Turf Moor this evening.

With both sides coming up from the Championship last term, the Clarets as title-winners and Town through the play-offs, it has been, as expected, a tough campaign for the pair so far. Luton have had the better of it, with four wins from their opening 19 games, as they sit third bottom, knowing a victory would take them above Everton who don’t play until hosting Aston Villa on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent Kompany’s side are four points adrift of Luton, having enjoyed their best results on the road, picking up two triumphs, including a 2-1 success at Kenilworth Road back in September. They have lost nine from 10 on home soil though, conceding 24 goals in the process, while with the Hatters unbeaten at Burnley in their last seven matches, a run stretching back to 1995, Clark said: “We built that (home defeat) up as a massive game when we played them at our place, but they got the victory over us, so we owe them one back.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark on the ball - pic: Liam Smith

"The points we’re on now, we’re chasing the teams above us, so three points would be massive. We’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can get three points. It’s a massive game, we need to win there and we’ve got to come in with the right attitude. We were a bit down in the changing room (after Bolton FA Cup draw) as we know it’s not ideal the replay but it is what it is. Friday is going to be one of the biggest games we’ll have had this season so we’ve got to gear towards that now.”

With Luton having grown steadily into the league, they have earned plenty of plaudits for running the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City so close on home soil, only losing by one goal on each occasion, while drawing with Liverpool and beating Newcastle. Clark now knows Town have to take those performances on the road to boost their chances of staying up this term, adding: “We’ve been a lot more aggressive than we started the season and especially at home, teams have struggled against us.

"We haven’t got the results we probably thought we deserved, but away from home we’ve got to keep playing how we want to play, not change for anybody and that’s probably the best bet for us going forward. It gives the opposition a lot of problems, especially when we’re aggressive and pressing high.

Advertisement

Advertisement