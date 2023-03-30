Town midfielder could be back to boost Luton's promotion hopes during Championship run-in

Luton midfielder Luke Freeman could well play a part in the Hatters’ end of season run-in after manager Rob Edwards gave a positive update on his recovery from the serious groin injury he suffered over Christmas.

The 30-year-old, who has made 20 appearances for Town, scoring twice, had come on in both of Edwards’ opening three games in charge, before news of his extended absence from the side was announced.

However, with eight games to go, the Luton chief is optimistic that the former Arsenal, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest player might still feature for his side, saying: “He’s doing really well.

Luke Freeman celebrates scoring against former club QPR

“He’s been out on the grass now for a couple of weeks, throughout the international break, and has been training well as well, so that’s really positive.

“Getting the balance right between training and match minutes is going to be the key.

“He’s someone that is an experienced player, so if we can get the training right, he can be available soon.

“That’s in theory, we would want to try and get him some minutes as well, potentially in a 21s game before being ready for us, but he is doing very well.”

If Freeman can declare himself fit enough for the first time, then as one of the more experienced members of Town’s squad, it will give Edwards a real boost for the final handful of matches, with Luton looking to reach the Premier League either automatically or through the play-offs.

He continued: “If we can get everyone back, it gives us a lot of strength in depth and some difficult decisions, but some really good decisions.

"What’s good at this stage of the season when we’re going for something, we’re aiming for something, the lads are all on board with it.

“They all want to play, of course they do, but they realise they can’t all play.

"There’s a lot of competition, but that makes for good training sessions, that makes for a real good energy and vibe around the place as well.

"So to get Freezer back would be a real bonus for us because I’m pretty sure throughout the next six weeks or so, there’s going to be some changes and some people will be needed.

"If you look back at last season, we were starting to struggle for one or two bodies towards the end, we feel like we’re in a better position health wise this time round.