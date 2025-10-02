Town midfielder earns Northern Ireland call-up for Windsor Park double header

Saville is looking to add to his 62 caps

Luton midfielder George Saville has been called up by Northern Ireland once more for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures.

The 32-year-old, who has started all 10 League One games for Town since heading to Kenilworth Road in the summer, was part of the squad who won 3-1 at Luxembourg but then lost 3-1 to Germany last month, coming off the bench in both matches. He will now look to add to his 62 caps when taking on Slovakia at Windsor Park on Friday, October 10, before welcoming Germany to the same venue three days later.

Manager Michael O'Neill has been able to bring back a number of players after injury to bolster his 27-man squad, with striker Josh Magennis recalled, while Dan Ballard, Conor Hazard, Brodie Spencer, Ciaron Brown and Paul Smyth are all back as well, with a return for Rangers winger Ross McCausland, who is currently on loan at Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

After two matches, Northern Ireland are currently second in the table behind Slovakia, with only the team who finishes at the top booking an automatic place at the tournament held in Canada, the USA and Mexico next year, with the runners-up advancing to the play-offs. O’Neill’s team could still make the play-offs should they finish third or fourth though by virtue of winning their Nations League group last year, as discussing the experienced midfielder recently, boss Matt Bloomfield said: “He’s been brilliant, he’s just been a class act.

"The way he goes about his business, the way he presents himself, on a match-day the way he conducts himself in and around the changing rooms, just straight as a die, as honest as they come. We’re really pleased to have him here, I think he’s been really good so far and to get the winner was great for him and to get another international call-up shows how valued he is at international level as well as domestically so it’s great for him.”

Northern Ireland squad, Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard, Luke Southwood. Defenders: Paddy McNair, Ryan Johnson, Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Brodie Spencer, Eoin Toal, Terry Devlin, Ruairi McConville.

Midfielders: George Saville, Ali McCann, Shea Charles, Jamie McDonnell, Paul Smyth, Isaac Price, Ross McCausland, Ethan Gailbraith, Justin Devenny, Jamie Donley. Attackers: Josh Magennis, Dion Charles, Callum Marshall, Jamie Reid.