​Luton midfielder Jordan Clark believes he is playing the best football of his career after agreeing to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road by signing a new long-term contract this week.

​The 29-year-old was snapped up by previous boss Nathan Jones on a free transfer in August 2020, immediately handed his debut in the second tier for the Hatters, having spent the previous eight seasons in League One, League Two and the Conference, turning out for Accrington, Shrewsbury, Hyde, Scunthorpe and Chesterfield.

Playing in a number of different roles during his first two seasons with the club, from defensive midfield to even a stint at full back, Clark has settled into an attacking midfield position this term, blossoming under new manager Rob Edwards in recent weeks.

On his time with Town so far, he said: “At the start I was very grateful to get a chance to play in the Championship.

“Obviously doing the lower leagues hardens you up a little bit and puts you into perspective, and when you’re in League Two, you want to get to League One.

"When you play in League One, you want to get to the Championship, so when I got a chance to meet Nathan Jones and see what he wanted from me, how he was going to put me in the team and how I was going to play for this club, what he wanted for the club, it just sounded great.

“The club is probably at the best it’s been for a long time and I’m probably playing the best football of my career.

Jordan Clark signs on the dotted line for Luton

"So to commit to another long contract here is great, and I just can’t wait to see what’s next.

“With the new manager Rob coming in it’s been great.

"He’s very similar to Nathan in that he’s very energetic, very positive around the place and he’s stamped his ideas on us with the coaching staff, but I just feel like we are in a real, real good place and the lads are relishing every game that comes now.

“We’re looking forward to the end of the season, and playing – fingers crossed – in the play-offs and hopefully going one better than we did last year.”

When he joined Luton back in 2020, Clark was only able to sample a slither of the Kenilworth Road atmosphere on two occasions, as with supporters now allowed in for most of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, 1,000 and then 2,000 fans were allowed to watch wins over Norwich City and Preston.

They were soon banned again due to social distancing rules, which was a cause of frustration for the midfielder, who continued: “The first year I got to the Championship it was disappointing if I’m honest because I played at the Kenny before and I always said, and I genuinely mean this, it was the hardest ground to play at.

"Especially when we played here for Accy and you beat us 4-1 and it was like, ‘wow – this atmosphere!’

“It was 1-1 at half-time and then you scored really early in the second half and it was like ‘Whoofh!’

"Then it was three and four, and we just couldn’t live with it.

“The first season was disappointing because I wanted to experience that.

"Then when fans were allowed back in it was great, we loved it.

"We gave them something to get behind with the successful season, and we just missed out.

“Now, in my third season, we are doing it again and I just feel that every year is improving.

"We are improving by the year, and that was the big thing for me in signing again.”

What has also struck Clark in recent weeks is the backing he and his team-mates have received with tremendous ovations following games that haven’t ended in victory, with the narrow defeat to leaders Burnley and the fightback from 2-0 down to draw with Millwall.

He now hopes to repay Town’s loyal followers with another crack at getting into the top flight this term, adding: “I think back to the Watford game, which was the most disappointing of the season, but the fans stuck by us at the end, which just shows you what they are about.

"That was a massive game and a massive disappointment, but the fans just back you every week because they can see how hard you’re working and this group of lads would run through brick walls for each other, and for all the staff, the fans and everyone at this club, because it means so much to us.

“There is something there at the end of the season where we can achieve something special.