Town midfielder Mpanzu called up by DR Congo for World Cup qualifier with Morocco

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has been named as part of DR Congo's 28-man squad for their World Cup third round qualifying match against Morocco this week.

The midfielder, who has two previous caps for his country, coming last year in friendlies against Tunisia and Mali, could feature in the fixture which is held at the Martyrs Stadium on Friday, March 25, with a 3pm kick-off.

The second leg is at Morocco's Mohammed V Stadium on Tuesday at 8.30pm, as the Leopards, ranked 66th in the FIFA world rankings, look to book their place in the next round against a team ranked 24th.

Former Crystal Palace striker Yannick Bolasie, now playing for Turkish Süper Lig club Çaykur Rizespor has also been selected by experienced coach Hector Cuper, along with Marseille forward Cédric Bakambu.

Speaking to sportnewsafrica.com, Cuper said: "We know facing Morocco will not be that easy, but the players are determined to go and give their best because this is another chance to qualify for the FIFA World Cup."

To reach this final phase of the qualifiers, DR Congo topped Group J ahead of Benin, Tanzania and Madagascar.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Kiassumbua, Lionel Mpasi Nzau, Herve Lomboto.

Defenders: Christian Luyindama, Marcel Tisserano, Chancel Mbemba, Vital Nsimba, Dieumerci Mukoko Amale, Arthur Masuaku, Glody Ngonda, Chris Mavinga, Jordan Ikoko.

Midfielders: Samuel Bastien, Bope Bokadi Merveille, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Gael Kakuta, Neeskens Kebano, Paul-Jose Mpoku, Chadrack Akolo, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.