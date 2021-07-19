Town midfielder Mpanzu eager to continue his 'special relationship' with Hatters supporters

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is eager to continue his 'special relationship' with the Hatters fans after agreeing to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move away from the club when his deal ran out earlier this month, but the DR Congo international agreed fresh terms this afternoon and is now ready to add to his 298 appearances in front of the Kenilworth Road faithful.

Speaking to the club's official website, the former West Ham youngster said: "I love it at Luton, everyone knows that.

"The Kenny has become my second home and we’ve achieved so much in my time here.

“I know it’s taken a while with going away on international duty, an honour which playing for Luton has helped me achieve, but I know I’ve made the right decision.

“I have a special relationship with the supporters here as we’ve been on a journey together right from the Conference, and I couldn’t leave without experiencing a packed Kenny again.

“I can’t wait to get back into the swing of things.