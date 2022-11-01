Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is happy to start if called upon by Hatters boss Nathan Jones for tonight’s Championship clash against Reading.

The 28-year-old was back in the squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, making his fourth appearance from the bench this term when coming on for the final 20 minutes.

With Henri Lansbury ruled out of the evening’s contest at Kenilworth Road and Gabe Osho suspended, then it appears Jones has a straight choice between Luke Freeman and Mpanzu, who hasn’t begun a game in over six months, since picking up his knee injury against Huddersfield on April 11.

When asked if he would ready to go from the first whistle, Mpanzu said: “Listen, if the manager needs me to start then I’m in a good mind-frame to say ‘yes I’m ready to start.’

"If it’s 45 minutes, 60 minutes, 80 minutes, then I’m sure my body is ready enough to handle that.

"It’s always the manager’s choice to see how many minutes you play, hopefully he can see how well I’m doing but it’s all a team collective effort.

“Luke Freeman has come on (at the weekend) and I thought he played well, so we’re all fighting for positions in midfield and all over the pitch.

"If Henri Lansbury comes out, me or Luke Berry or Luke Freeman can come in and easily do a good job and add quality on the pitch.”

Having only played 83 minutes so far this season in his four arrivals from the bench, when asked just how fit he is, Mpanzu continued: “I can’t really put a number on it, it’s just can I get more minutes in the tank.

"There’s no real number to what per cent I am, if I said I was 50 per cent I may not be, I may be 70 or 80, so there’s no real number to what per cent I am.

"It’s just about trying to get a lot more minutes in, so I can feel that I’m in the rhythm of the game and hopefully that can come in the coming games that we’ve got now.”

Town chief Jones was happy to see his long-serving midfielder back and giving everything he can to the cause despite his lack of preparation, saying: “Pelly-Ruddock, that’s why I love the kid.

"He’s come back, he’s hardly trained, I said ‘I need you today,’ and he gave me everything.

"He’s so rusty, but he gives me everything, I love him,

“He was at his limit as he’s missed so much football, but the way he plays, the way he trains, the character he is, I love him.

“That’s why I fought so hard to keep him here.”

It wasn’t just Mpanzu that earned the praise from his manager, with Jones adding: “Luke Berry has just come back from the illness from Watford, he had it really bad, we didn't see him until Thursday.

"Pottsy (Dan Potts) is exactly the same and they just keep giving me stuff.

"Sonny’s (Bradley) come back from a tough week and I’m just proud of the group as they are a good group.