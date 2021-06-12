Town midfielder Mpanzu wins second cap as DR Congo hold Mali

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu earned his second cap for DR Congo as they held Mali to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Olympique de Radès on Friday night.

Mpanzu began the contest in Tunisia, only to see his side fall 1-0 behind early on as Nantes striker Kalifa Coulibaly put Mali ahead after just four minutes.

Town's longest serving player was replaced at half time by Raja CA's Fabrice Ngoma, but DR Congo levelled the match in the 85th minute when Raja Casablanca forward Ben Malango made it 1-1.