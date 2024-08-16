Town midfielder remains a doubt for Luton's trip to Portsmouth but fit-again defender might feature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clark missed Monday night’s 4-1 loss to Burnley

Midfielder Jordan Clark remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth after missing Town’s opening 4-1 defeat to Burnley on Monday night, although defender Amari’i Bell could find himself in contention to start on the south coast.

The 30-year-old was in line to start the contest against the Clarets having featured heavily in Luton’s pre-season friendlies, but was absent from the team line-up named by boss Rob Edwards, youngster Zack Nelson partnering summer signing Shandon Baptiste instead. Asked if he would be able to feature at Fratton Park tomorrow, Edwards said: “Clicker's all right, he didn't train yesterday, a very light session today so we'll probably give him as long as possible, see where he’s at.

“He was going to start, but it was more neural pain down the back of his leg, hamstrings. We scanned things and there was one or two things that showed up signalling. We feel that hopefully it was a days thing more than anything more sinister that was going to take longer, so we’re hoping. We’ll see if he’s all right, he did some light training today, so that was a plus.”

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark - pic: Liam Smith

The return of Bell on the bench at Kenilworth Road was a welcome sight, the Jamaican international out since a serious hamstring injury suffered against Aston Villa on March 2. Although the defender didn’t make it on to the pitch, he might be an option for Edwards when heading to the newly-promoted outfit, as the Town manager added: “The intention was never to have him coming on, it was a bit too soon, but just with so many young players playing, we just wanted another senior body around the dressing room.

"He’s doing well, he’s a few days better off than what he was on Monday obviously. So it’s getting into territory now when he’s becoming more and more of an option. Again what we don’t want to do is pushing things too soon, but he’s been training for the right amount of time to be starting to be considered.”