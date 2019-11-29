Town midfielder Tunnicliffe is fit for Bees trip

Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has been declared fit for tomorrow’s trip to Brentford.

The 26-year-old, who arrived in the summer from Millwall, was substituted in the closing stages of Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

It was only the second match that Tunnicliffe, who with Matty Pearson are the only two players to start every league game this term, has gone off in, missing just 35 minutes in the Championship for Luton, replaced at Birmingham last month as well.

However, it was nothing serious according to boss Graeme Jones, who said: “He had cramp in his hamstrings, so it was a little bit pf precaution.

"He was worried he was going to let the team down as he was worried he couldn't function on 100 per cent.

"It was bit more neural than muscular, but he's okay, hes trained this morning.”

Tunicliffe will be hoping to retain his place in a midfield three for the Hatters with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Andrew Shinnie, the trio starting Town's last two home games.

Jones continued: “There's a good understanding there. For different reasons we've come away from that, as I remember Shins getting injured.

"Those three started the season against Middlesbrough in a very, very similar shape, a midfield three, so there is consistency there, with Pelly and Andrew from last season as well and previous seasons.

"But it's all about reproducing, that's where we are, that's the challenge for everybody.”

One player who will miss out is experienced defender Martin Cranie though, who has been absent from the last two matches.

Jones said: "Everybody apart from Martin Cranie hasn’t made it, so that's disappointing.

"We’ve had to be a little bit cautious with him, he should be fit for the Wigan game, but everybody else has gone out there, and apart from him, we're at full strength.”

With the Town chief having named the same starting 11 for the last two games against Leeds and Charlton, on whether he can do that for the trip to Griffin Park this weekend, he added: "I don’t know, we’re still looking into it as we obviously need to assess Brentford, that’s always an ongoing process.

"We've just finished training and assessing some of the work we've done and we'll make a decision later on tonight.

“We're back to where we were on Monday, we want the same level, that's the challenge to the boys.

"They need to produce the same level of understanding, the same level of consistency and lets see where it takes us."