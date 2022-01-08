Town might well send defender out on loan again after 'unfruitful' spell at Dundee

Town defender Corey Panter

Luton defender Corey Panter could well be sent back out on loan during the transfer window after being recalled early from what manager Nathan Jones described as an ‘unfruitful’ spell at Scottish Premier League side Dundee.

The 21-year-old, who was meant to spend the whole season north of the border, made just three appearances for the Dens Park club, only getting his league debut on Boxing Day when the Dark Blues were ravaged by by injuries and Covid.

Jones opted to bring the Panter, who signed a new development deal in the summer, back to Kenilworth Road ahead of schedule, as Town's chief plots the next stage of his development, which might see the centre half move out once more providing the club is right.

Speaking to the press, Jones said: “He wasn’t getting the game time so it was proving an unfruitful loan, which sometimes can happen.

"He’s gone up there and to be fair to Dundee they took him, they’ve treated him very well, but he just hasn’t played the games, so there’s no point leaving him there.

"I know Dundee felt the same way, so it was just about getting him back so we can keep him in the environment and keep an eye on him, or get him out so he can have a slightly more fruitful loan.

"He’s not quite ready for us yet, so he does need that development, but that might be that he stays in-house and gets more months of coaching and plays in our development squad.