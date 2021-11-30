Town receive 1,632 tickets for Reading clash

Tom Lockyer goes close against Reading last season

Luton have received 1,632 seats in the South Stand for the trip to Reading on Saturday, December 18, with a further allocation is available if required.

Supporters who have requested an away season ticket will receive one ticket, while diamond season ticket holders and executive members can have three tickets per person from today.

These will need to be ordered from the ticket office either in person or via phone on 01582 416976.

Season ticket holders will be able to obtain three tickets per person online from Thursday by phone or in person from the ticket office.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Thursday, December 9 online, by phone and in person until noon on Friday, December 17.

Prices are - Adult: £20.00; Seniors (65+): £13.00; 18 - 24: £10.00; 17 and under: £5.00; 12 and under: £4.00.

Ambulant/Wheelchair are charged at the age-related price with a carer free of charge with middle of full rate DLA or PIP, with Ambulant disabled seating also available.